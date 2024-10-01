Boy, 6, accidentally shot and killed himself in Tamarac with unsecured gun: BSO

Authorities have identified a 6-year-old boy who they said accidentally shot and killed himself inside a Tamarac apartment with a gun that had been unsecured.

Odaine Hall was killed in the Monday afternoon shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Investigators said it appears Hall was being watched by his uncle when he somehow got a hold of an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Sun Vista Gardens complex near the 5600 block of Rock Island Road.

Deputies who responded found Hall had been shot once inside a unit at the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a person on the ground in the parking lot of the complex who appeared to be extremely distraught.

"This is a tragic incident for a family. You have to understand that this is a family that has lost their child and they are going through the unspeakable," BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said at the scene on Monday.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"BSO implores gun owners to properly secure their firearms and practice essential gun safety tips," the department said in a statement. "A firearm should always be unloaded and stored in a locked storage container that isn’t easily accessible to minors. Doing so protects children and adults by preventing unintentional shootings and incidents like this one."