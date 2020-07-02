Boy, 7, Hospitalized After Shooting in Fort Lauderdale

An 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the boy was taken to Broward General Hospital, where his exact condition was unknown. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Footage showed multiple police officers at the scene, and part of the street closed off by yellow police tape.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.