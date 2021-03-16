Boy in SUV Among 3 Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood

A boy who was riding in a SUV with his mother has died after a small plane struggling to return to a South Florida airport crashed into them on a residential street, killing two people on board, officials said.

The two people on the plane died in the fiery Monday afternoon crash, which was recorded by a neighbor's security camera, not far from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The boy's mother was also injured, but authorities said she was released from the hospital later Monday, Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport and was returning just before 3 p.m., the fire chief said. He said it may have experienced mechanical issues after taking off.

The boy's mother was able to get out of the vehicle and was trying to free her son. Firefighters eventually freed the trapped child and they were taken to the hospital, where the boy died Monday night, sources told NBC 6.

A neighbor's Ring door camera recorded the crash, showing the plane nose-diving into the SUV as the woman was driving down a street. The plane's wreckage then hurtles along the pavement, leaving a line of flames in its wake. The plane also took out a power line when it crashed, officials said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A nearby neighbor said he called 911 after witnessing the plane go down.

"All I see is some large black smoke and like a huge fire coming right there at the fence," Salah Elshaer said. "The car literally looked like it's in half."

Elshaer said there have been a number of crashes involving planes near the airport recently, with five dating back to last May.

"This is something that has happened multiple times and it's just shocking how they just haven't fixed what’s going on. This is not normal for all these airplanes to come crash down," Elshaer said. "What if I’m home and an airplane were to come and hit the house, what would happen to me?"

Police said the roadway near the crash site remained closed Tuesday morning but was expected to be reopened by the afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.