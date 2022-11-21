Boy Injured in Homestead Car Shootout Remains Hospitalized as Investigation Continues

A 12-year-old boy injured in a shootout involving two cars in Homestead over the weekend remained hospitalized as an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Homestead Police officials said the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was involved in a rolling shootout near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Moments after the shooting, police said one of the cars left the boy on a sidewalk off Southwest 4th Street, a few blocks from the scene.

A witness said the child had been shot in the back.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The boy was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. His identity wasn't released.

A neighbor in the area, who asked not to be identified, said she heard the gunfire and saw the cars.

"A white car came up, and the dude was halfway out the car," she said. “He was shooting, pointing straight across at the back of the house shooting. And as he was shooting, a little blue car went by and [the white car] went behind the [blue] car."

Multiple neighbors in the area of said they found bullet holes in their homes and cars.

NBC 6 has reached out to police to ask if any arrests have been made, but we're waiting to hear back.