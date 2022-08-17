Boy Killed, Driver Sought After Hit-and-Run Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Davie

A boy was killed and a driver was being sought after a hit-and-run crash on Florida's Turnpike in Davie early Wednesday, officials said.

The crash took place just before 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Griffin Road.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a Volkswagen Passat was reportedly stopped in the roadway with its lights off when a Mercedes-Benz SUV struck it from behind after being unable to maneuver around.

The Passat spun around before it struck the guardrail along the outside shoulder, officials said.

The driver of the Passat, a 37-year-old woman from Plantation, and a male passenger were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with incapacitating injuries, officials said.

A six-year-old boy who was in the car, who was not identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz reportedly fled the scene with an infant. He's described as a black male between 20 and 25 years of age and 5-foot-5 tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP.