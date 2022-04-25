Florida

Boy, Man Killed After Stopping on Side of I-95 in North Florida: FHP

The truck had stopped along I-95 because the boy felt sick, family members told local media

By The Associated Press

WTLV-TV / First Coast News

A 9-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were fatally struck by a sports utility vehicle that veered into them as they stood beside their parked truck on the side of Interstate 95 near Jacksonville, officials said.

The crash happened before daylight Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The child and man were pronounced dead at a hospital. Troopers said a 36-year-old woman inside the parked truck was not injured.

Troopers said the 24-year-old woman who hit them was not injured.

An investigation is continuing.

