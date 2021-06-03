Boy Scout Leader Accused of Buying Child Porn With Cryptocurrency

A leader of a local Boy Scouts of America troop is accused of possessing child pornography that he purchased with cryptocurrency, prosecutors said.

Adolfo Fernandez was in federal court Thursday on charges of possession and receipt of child pornography.

Law enforcement found over 200 suspected child pornography files on Fernandez's computer at his Miami home, according to a federal complaint.

Fernandez admitted to law enforcement that he owned the computer and bought the child porn using cryptocurrency back in February, the complaint said.

Fernandez was immediately removed and banned from the Boy Scouts of America program, a BSA spokesperson said.

"The allegations in these reports are disturbing and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. Based on the allegations in the law enforcement complaint — which are unrelated to Scouting — we immediately removed Mr. Fernandez from our program and prohibited him from any future participation," the statement read.

The Boy Scouts of America offers a 24/7 helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and email address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.