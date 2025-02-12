Boyfriend, 3 others arrested in 20-year-old woman's murder in Miami-Dade: Sheriff

A man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend during an argument in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend has been arrested in Texas along with three other people, authorities said.

Elijah Clarke, 19, was arrested in Houston on Tuesday on a murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Delilah Ruiz, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

Family Photo Delilah Ruiz

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Rafael Torralba and a 17-year-old girl, were with Clarke and were arrested and charged by Houston Police for hindering apprehension and prosecution of a case, officials said.

A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Christopher Valdes, the alleged getaway driver for Clarke, was arrested Monday on a charge of accessory after the fact, authorities said.

Sheriff's office officials said Ruiz was at her home in the area of Northwest 189th Street and Northwest 63rd Avenue Saturday night when Clarke arrived and the two got into an argument over money.

Clarke pulled out a gun and shot Ruiz, then got into a car driven by Valdes and fled the scene, officials said.

Ruiz was flown to Memorial Hospital West in critical condition, but did not survive, authorities said.

Clarke, Valdez, Torrabla and the teen girl were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.