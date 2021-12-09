Boyfriend Charged After Body Found During Search for Pregnant Woman in Miami-Dade

Police have made an arrest and charged the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was adducted from a Miami-Dade home after a body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Homestead during a search.

32-year-old Xavier Johnson was charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and burglary in the case involving 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd.

He is being hold on no bond.

Lloyd works as a caretaker and was working at a home at 13840 Southwest 285th Terrace when a man knocked on the door around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and Lloyd answered it, Miami-Dade police said.

It’s been two days since Andreae Lloyd was suddenly abducted. We have charged the person responsible for her abduction & murder. Family, friends & our community are hurting since her tragic disappearance. We are committed to Andreae & her family as the investigation continues. https://t.co/SqVvXLfDSK — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) December 9, 2021

The man alleged to be Johnson started beating Lloyd and dragged her before forcing her into a white Honda Civic with Florida license Y650DL and fleeing the scene, police said.

A co-worker later arrived at the home and found Lloyd was missing, officials said.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the detectives on scene, video surveillance, it appears that this lady was beaten and it does appear at this time that she was abducted, taken against her will inside of a vehicle," Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas said.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that Johnson had been detained and was being questioned. Family members said Lloyd and the boyfriend have been together for 11 years and have two children together.

Officials said Johnson had been spotted by one of Lloyd's family members near a wooded area off 328th Street and Southwest 137th Avenue in Homestead earlier Wednesday.

Father Arnold Lloyd said he confronted Johnson, who told him he was looking for Andreae.

“He told me she was missing before she even got off of work. She is supposed to get out at 7 and he told me at 6:45. How you know she missing already?" Arnold Lloyd said. "That’s fishy."

"Devastating, devastating she was at her work, bothering no one," said Lloyd's godmother, Alfreda Lyon. "She was at her work. It should be a safe haven, and for someone to attack her and take her?"

Earlier Wednesday police said a cadaver dog alerted officers to something in the wooded area, and a large search was under way.

"We do not know what the K-9 alerted to. We know the K-9 alerted to an area and so because it is a very densely wooded area, heavy vegetation, we have to rely on additional resources to be able to get to specifically what the dogs alerted to," Det. Angel Rodriguez said.

The family hoped the pregnant mother of two could be found before her 28th birthday next week.

"I’m worried sick, Andreae is one of the most responsible people that I know, she has two young children, she works, she takes care of her children," Lyon said. "For her to be missing, something happened."

Family members said they're waiting for more answers about what happened to Lloyd.

"It’s just not like her," Arnold Lloyd said. "She's a responsible person, she's always responsible."