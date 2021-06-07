Boyfriend Kills Woman, Teen, Wounds 3 Others in Murder-Suicide in SW Miami-Dade

A man fatally shot his girlfriend and a 15-year-old boy and left three other young people injured before turning the gun on himself at an apartment complex in southwest Miami-Dade early Monday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at the complex in the 28300 block of Southwest 126th Court, not far from Homestead Air Reserve Base.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead at the scene, including a 38-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy.

Three other victims - ages 18, 16 and 11 - were rushed to area hospitals with the 11-year-old girl in critical condition and the 16-year-old boy in stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The 18-year-old male victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect shooter, the woman's 42-year-old boyfriend, was later found at a nearby location in the community.

As officers were attempting to negotiate with him, he fatally shot himself, officials said.

“As the officers were attempting to negotiate with the subject, he committed suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Miami-Dade Officer Angel Rodriguez said.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved. Investigators say it appears to be a domestic situation but did not release additional details.