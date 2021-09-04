Palm Beach County

Boynton Beach Burglar Crashed Stolen Truck Into Building While Fleeing: Cops

Gino Anthony Puglisi, 52, was arrested on multiple charges Friday including burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, Boynton Beach Police said

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who broke into and ransacked a Boynton Beach car sales shop was arrested after crashing a stolen truck into a building while fleeing from police, officials said.

Gino Anthony Puglisi, 52, was arrested on multiple charges Friday including burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, Boynton Beach Police said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Palm Beach County Sheriff
Gino Puglisi

According to an arrest report, Puglisi broke into L&G Auto at 724 N. Federal Highway early Friday, where he stole the keys to 60 cars, tools, laptops and a TV set, then stole a truck and fled the scene.

Local

Hurricanes 14 hours ago

Young Throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama Routs No. 14 Miami 44-13

TESLA 21 hours ago

2 Dead After Tesla Crashes Into Florida Home

Officers later spotted Puglisi driving the stolen truck and attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop, the report said.

There was a brief police pursuit that ended as the truck continued to flee at a high rate of speed, the report said.

Moments later, Puglisi crashed the truck into a building at 432 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard, then fled on foot, the report said.

Officers searched the area and Puglisi was found pretending to grill on the porch of a nearby apartment, and was taken into custody, the report said.

Puglisi was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyFloridaBoynton Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us