Boynton Beach Burglar Crashed Stolen Truck Into Building While Fleeing: Cops

A man who broke into and ransacked a Boynton Beach car sales shop was arrested after crashing a stolen truck into a building while fleeing from police, officials said.

Gino Anthony Puglisi, 52, was arrested on multiple charges Friday including burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, Boynton Beach Police said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff

According to an arrest report, Puglisi broke into L&G Auto at 724 N. Federal Highway early Friday, where he stole the keys to 60 cars, tools, laptops and a TV set, then stole a truck and fled the scene.

Officers later spotted Puglisi driving the stolen truck and attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop, the report said.

There was a brief police pursuit that ended as the truck continued to flee at a high rate of speed, the report said.

Moments later, Puglisi crashed the truck into a building at 432 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard, then fled on foot, the report said.

Officers searched the area and Puglisi was found pretending to grill on the porch of a nearby apartment, and was taken into custody, the report said.

Puglisi was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.