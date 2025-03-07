Boynton Beach man accused of hiring hitman to kill his ex-wife: BSO

A South Florida man who was recently released from prison is back behind bars for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to murder his ex-wife, sheriff's officials said.
Michael Pine, 55, of Boynton Beach, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted premeditated murder and criminal attempt to solicit a capital felony, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Pine was previously serving a prison sentence for aggravating stalking and other charges when he expressed an interest in hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife, BSO said.
When Pine was released in February, he offered to pay someone – who turned out to be an undercover BSO detective – $10,000 to kill his ex-wife, who he blamed for him being sent to prison, BSO said.
On Wednesday, Pine paid the undercover detective $2,000 as a down payment. The next day, the undercover detective told Pine the murder took place and Pine promised to pay the remaining $8,000.
BSO detectives then arrested Pine and said he admitted to the crime. He was booked into Broward County jail.