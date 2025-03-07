Crime and Courts

Boynton Beach man accused of hiring hitman to kill his ex-wife: BSO

Michael Pine was recently released after serving a prison sentence for aggravating stalking

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida man who was recently released from prison is back behind bars for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to murder his ex-wife, sheriff's officials said.

Michael Pine, 55, of Boynton Beach, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted premeditated murder and criminal attempt to solicit a capital felony, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Booking photo of Michael Pine
BSO
BSO
Booking photo of Michael Pine

Pine was previously serving a prison sentence for aggravating stalking and other charges when he expressed an interest in hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife, BSO said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

When Pine was released in February, he offered to pay someone – who turned out to be an undercover BSO detective – $10,000 to kill his ex-wife, who he blamed for him being sent to prison, BSO said.

On Wednesday, Pine paid the undercover detective $2,000 as a down payment. The next day, the undercover detective told Pine the murder took place and Pine promised to pay the remaining $8,000.

BSO detectives then arrested Pine and said he admitted to the crime. He was booked into Broward County jail.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us