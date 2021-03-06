Boynton Beach Man Arrested After Wife's Remains Found Buried in Backyard

A Boynton Beach man was arrested early Saturday after his wife's remains were found buried in the backyard of his home, police said.

Roberto Colon, 66, was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail on the charge of premeditated first-degree murder.

Boynton Beach police confirmed Friday night that human remains found at the home on Southeast 28th Court belonged to 45-year-old Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with Mary’s family and loved ones,” Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said in a statement. “We remain dedicated to this ongoing investigation and bringing justice to her family.”

According to a report from NBC affiliate WPTV, a probable cause affidavit revealed Gomez-Mullet was reported missing February 20, after a 911 caller said she hadn't been heard from since the afternoon of February 18, when she was headed to Colon's home.

#MISSINGPerson: Mary Stella Gomez Mullet, 45, missing since Feb. 18; @bbpd actively following up on info about her disappearance. 📱561-732-8116 or @CrimeStoppersPB 800-458-TIPS w/info. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/V83nGF0NxV — bbpd (@BBPD) February 25, 2021

Colon later told police that he married Gomez-Mullet "after meeting her as part of a deal that she would take care of his mother in exchange for U.S. citizenship through the marriage." Colon accused her of defrauding his mother out of several thousand dollars over several months.

Colon told police that he had been in an argument with Gomez-Mullet and "terminated (her) from her employment."

After returning from a doctor's appointment about an hour later, Colon said Gomez-Mullet was gone and he didn't know where she went.

Three days later, on February 23rd, a bloody purse was located less than a mile from Colon's house. Family members later identified the items in the purse as belonging to Gomez-Mullet.

A source told police Wednesday that she had been near Colon while he was on the phone with Gomez-Mullet and mentioned after hanging up with her that he would like to kill Gomez-Mullet and bury her in his backyard.

Police arrested Colon on drug charges Friday stemming from a previous search of the home.