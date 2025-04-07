Boynton Beach officers shoot and kill man who charged at them with machete: Police

Police in Boynton Beach shot and killed a man who charged at officers while armed with a machete at a park over the weekend, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday morning as officers were responding to a domestic dispute in the 600 block of Northeast 20th Lane, Boynton Beach Police officials said.

The officers encountered a man involved in the dispute who was armed with a machete at Intracoastal Park and ordered him to drop the weapon.

The man refused, telling the officers "shoot, why you don't want to shoot?" before charging at them with the machete, police said.

Officers opened fire, hitting the man. Officers gave him aid before he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, a standard policy in police shootings.