Boynton Beach Woman Arrested After Infant Ingests Fentanyl and Later Dies

A woman was arrested after police said a 10-month-old infant girl in her care in Boynton Beach ingested the dangerous drug fentanyl and later died.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported Kelly Kirwan, 32, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

PBSO deputies responded to a scene on March 31 after reports of a "unconscious and unresponsive" infant in a car driven by Kirwan. The infant, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital after doctors said she suffered "cardiac arrest as a result of alcohol toxicity."

Kirwan said she had made the infant a bottle earlier in the day and out her to sleep. Kirwan said she later noticed the girl was "excessively drowsy and slumping her head forward."

While driving, Kirwan had a video chat with a man who noticed the infant making strange noises. Kirwan called 911.

The infant was later taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, where she later died on April 5.

Investigators searched Kirwan's home and found pills and prescription bottles through the hose, including "an empty capsule of suspected drugs inside the bedroom" and a capsule with chew marks on it floating in a toilet.

Kirwan is being held on $300,000 bond.