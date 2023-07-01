Brazen wine theft caught on camera at Milam's Market in Coral Gables

Surveillance video caught a man robbing 8 bottles of wine from the Milam’s Supermarket at 3050 SW 37th Avenue in Coral Gables, police said.

According to the police report, a man entered the store around 8:00 p.m. on June 3rd, 2023, and head to the wine section.

The suspect is then seen on camera forcing a lock opened and grabbing 4 bottles of wine. He then moves over to another locked cabinet, breaks the lock and grabs 4 more bottles of wine, the police report said.

The police said the man pulled out a medium sized plastic bag from his pocket, placed the bottles inside, pretended to buy some food, but walked out with the bottles in hand after his card payment was declined.

The report also said that the manager failed to notify the theft when it happened last month due to no one at the store noticing in time, it was only during an inventory check that the store managers noticed the missing bottles.

Miami-Dade police is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.