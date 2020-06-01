Break-in at Bicycle Shop in Downtown Miami, Bikes and Equipment Stolen: Police

A bicycle shop in downtown Miami was subject to a break-in late Sunday evening, with thousands of dollars' worth of products being stolen. Police are unsure whether the incident is related to protests that had taken place the same night.

According to police, several high-end bicycles and equipment were stolen from Bike Tech, a shop located at 1622 Northeast 2nd Avenue.

Video footage showed the store's glass front doors completely shattered, with a seemingly damaged bicycle strewn in the entrance.

Peaceful protests in the early evening hours had turned chaotic Sunday night as the clock ticked closer to a 9 p.m. curfew in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties that didn't expire until 6 a.m. Monday morning.