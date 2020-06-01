downtown miami

Break-in at Bicycle Shop in Downtown Miami, Bikes and Equipment Stolen: Police

Police said they are unsure whether the incident is related to Sunday evening's protests in South Florida

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A bicycle shop in downtown Miami was subject to a break-in late Sunday evening, with thousands of dollars' worth of products being stolen. Police are unsure whether the incident is related to protests that had taken place the same night.

According to police, several high-end bicycles and equipment were stolen from Bike Tech, a shop located at 1622 Northeast 2nd Avenue.

Video footage showed the store's glass front doors completely shattered, with a seemingly damaged bicycle strewn in the entrance.

Local

hurricane season 1 hour ago

Forecasters Watch System Near Mexico as Hurricane Season Begins

14 hours ago

‘Stop Killing Us’: Thousands of Protestors Take Over South Florida Streets

Peaceful protests in the early evening hours had turned chaotic Sunday night as the clock ticked closer to a 9 p.m. curfew in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties that didn't expire until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

This article tagged under:

downtown miamiproteststheftbreak-in
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us