‘Break the Cycle': Miami Man's Cycling Organization Aims for Higher Purpose

One South Florida man is using cycling for a higher purpose. His name is Maurice Hanks and he started a cycling club called ‘Break the Cycle’ based out of Miami.

“Break the Cycle’ speaks for itself,” says Hanks.

“Break the Cycle’ is a family event," Hanks said, adding that the organization is trying to build an urban cycling community.

"We do social injustice rides, we do breast cancer awareness rides, we do sex trafficking rides and we are trying to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community together and build a better community for blacks and browns in the cycling community."

The club is also introducing kids from urban communities to the sport of cycling. There are not many people of color who ride at the elite level. In last year’s Tour de France, there was only one black rider out of the 176 that started the race.

Hanks wants to introduce kids of color to the sport.

“We have kids rides on Wednesday,” said Hanks. “We have a junior team where they go race and compete. And we are trying build something for the kids. I’m here to open it up for the kids.”



‘Break the Cycle’ has events happening every day of the week. To find out more about the organization, go to BreakTheCycle.info