In the wake of the death last week of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, members of South Florida's African-American community took part in an important conversation regarding race.

Moderated by NBC 6 anchor Jawan Strader, the panel included Sybrina Fulton - the mother of Trayvon Martin, who was killed in Central Florida in 2012 - as well as Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Platt. To watch the full event, click on this link.