Breezy and Dry Friday, Weekend Across South Florida

If you're looking to do something outdoors in South Florida this weekend, the weather looks like it's going to be in your favor for the next few days.

Our winds are picking up and so are our morning temperatures Friday. We are seeing more 70s to start the day, but thankfully the humidity is still on the low side.

The breeze will be with us all weekend long with morning numbers near 70 and afternoon numbers in the low 80s, just a touch above average for this time of the year.

Rain chances remain low, but those winds will keep a small craft advisory in play along with a high risk of rip currents.

We remain a bit gusty into next week with slightly warmer numbers as winds turn more southerly. Rain chances drift a little higher too, coming in around 20-30 percent.

