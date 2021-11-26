Breezy, Comfortable Temps in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

We have a great day on tap with low rain chances and comfortable temperatures.

Morning 60s will turn into highs near 80 by Friday afternoon. Humidity remains tolerable and you'll appreciate a light northwest breeze.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A weak front pushes through midday Saturday and we will feel a subtle drop in humidity and temperatures.

Morning temperatures will be in the comfortable low-mid-60s range as highs dip back to the mid-upper-70s. Don't expect much more than an isolated shower.

Temps will rebound to the upper-70s to near 80 again Sunday before a slightly stronger front hits Monday. This front will bring the possibility of 50s both Monday and Tuesday morning.

Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-70s Monday before bouncing back to the upper-70s by Tuesday.

The warming trend will continue into the middle of next week.