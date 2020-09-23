first alert weather

Breezy, Dry Wednesday in South Florida Before Wet Weather Makes Its Return

Low humidity hangs on for another day, giving us a mostly sunny and beautiful Wednesday

South Florida will not have much to worry about when it comes to wet weather on Wednesday, but the rain is set to make a return long before the weekend begins.

Low humidity hangs on for another day, giving us a mostly sunny and beautiful Wednesday. Highs will hit the upper 80s, but the combination of low humidity and breeze will keep you smiling.

The only negative the breeze offers up is a high risk of rip currents and some coastal flooding. The high tides will bring the best chance of flooding near the coast and in low-lying areas. The next high tide for Miami Harbor hits at 2:30pm and for Hollywood Beach around 3:07pm.

An old front south of us will work back to the north, giving way to more showers and storms late week and weekend.

