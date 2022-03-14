Breezy Monday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will want to keep those umbrellas handy for much of the work week thanks to the return of wet weather across most of the area.

Temperatures have bounced back quickly across South Florida. Gone are the 40s and 50s as we welcome the 60s early Monday. Afternoon temperatures will push 80 degrees with low humidity and our breeze continuing.

The breeze will keep a small craft advisory in play along with a high rip current risk.

Look for rain chances to pick up Tuesday and remain in the 40-50 percent range Wednesday and Thursday. You'll also notice the warm and muggy conditions with morning 70s and afternoon 80s.

Rain chances dip a bit Friday and into the weekend with temperatures stuck in the 70s and 80s. The humidity will be locked in too.

