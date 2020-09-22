first alert weather

Breezy, Mostly Rain Free Tuesday in South Florida After Front's Arrival

With a cold front draped across Cuba, you'll notice the lower humidity and below average temperatures Tuesday

After getting drenched with showers and storms on Monday, South Florida will get a chance to dry out for several days before more wet weather arrives closer to the weekend.

With a cold front draped across Cuba, you'll notice the lower humidity and below average temperatures Tuesday. Look for highs in the mid-80s with dew points in the 60s. This is much more pleasant compared to our typical dew points in the 70s.

However, it will remain breezy, which keeps coastal flooding in play along with a continued high risk of rip currents. Winds will die down a little on Wednesday, making for a perfect middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and humidity still in check.

The warm weather return late this week and weekend with rain chances ranging from 40-60% and highs back top the upper 80s to near 90.

