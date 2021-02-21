Miami-Dade

Breezy Sunday in South Florida Ahead of Temperature Drop With Latest Front

Monday’s humidity increases along with a 40% chance of showers and storms ahead of our next cold front

After a cooler start to the weekend, South Florida will see a slight rise in temperatures on Sunday - but you may not want to put away those sweaters just yet.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun and a gusty easterly breeze that’s just enough to give us a 10% chance at a few sprinkles coming in off the ocean. Highs will top out in the mid-70s and humidity will be very comfortable.

There is a Small Craft Advisory for boaters and a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beach.

Monday’s humidity increases along with a 40% chance of showers and storms ahead of our next cold front. That front comes through on Tuesday morning with a few additional showers, but should clear out quickly and leave us with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

The front won’t affect temperatures much with high remaining in the upper 70s to around 80° both before and after the front crosses through.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
