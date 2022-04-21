Breezy Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Possible Wet Weekend

South Florida will continue to dry out to end the work week, but the area could be in store for a return of wet weather in time for the weekend.

Look for gusty winds to continue on your Thursday with humidity still reasonable. Morning temperatures remain above average into the 70s, with afternoon numbers a touch below, struggling to get out of the low 80s.

The winds are making it tough out on the water and at our beaches. A high rip current risk and small craft advisory remain in play.

Humidity slowly rises Friday and into the weekend so expect a few more showers and isolated storms. Morning numbers remain in the low 70s with afternoon highs creeping into the mid-80s. Those pesky winds will continue as well.

For those of you getting a little tired of the winds and the poor water conditions, early next week looks a little better.