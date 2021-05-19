Breezy Wednesday Across South Florida With Spotty Showers in Forecast

The work week across South Florida will again be full of ups and downs Wednesday when it comes to rain and wind in the forecast.

The area is right in the middle of this windy pattern with gusts expected to hit 20 to 30 miles per hour or even higher on Wednesday. This will keep our small craft advisory in effect with seas hitting eight feet.

The rip current risk will continue to be high as well. In addition, look for spotty showers, especially the first half of the day with afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Look for another windy day on Thursday with a slow dial back of the winds into the weekend. Sunday looks like the calmer of the two days.

After another round of spotty showers Thursday, the rain also looks to dial back later this week and weekend. Highs will stay locked right around 85 degrees each day.