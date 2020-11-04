Breezy Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Potentially Wet Weekend

With Election Day in the rearview mirror, South Florida is now focused on being in the cone of concern for yet another storm that could bring plenty of rainfall starting this weekend.

Another breezy day is in store Wednesday with low humidity and comfortable highs in the low 80s. The breeze keeps our small craft advisory in effect through at least Thursday.

Seas will be running 5 to 9 feet off the Broward and Miami-Dade coast and 8 to 12 feet across the Florida Straits. Rip current risks remain high as well.

The National Hurricane Center keeps Eta a tropical storm near us with rain, at this time, looking to be the biggest impact for South Florida. Some estimates from the models are indicating several inches of rain which could lead to flooding.

The track and intensity of Eta will dictate the type of weather we ultimately end up seeing. Eta has weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. It looks to bring up to 40 inches of rain to portions of Honduras and Nicaragua as it slides west.

Eta is forecast to move back out into the Caribbean Sea late this week before heading across Cuba this weekend.