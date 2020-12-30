Breezy Wednesday in South Florida Before Temperatures Rise to End 2020

South Florida is set to say goodbye to a wild year, but people will need that hat on Wednesday with breezy conditions setting up a warmer end to 2020.

We are locked into a breezy and mild pattern with little to no rain the rest of the week, including New Year's eve and New Years Day. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the low 70s.

The breeze is responsible for a small craft advisory along with a high risk of rip currents. These are in effect through Friday.

Our next front is poised to roll in late this weekend, offering up a few showers late Sunday into early Monday.

Temps will dip a bit with high topping out in the low 80s this weekend and then settling into the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will retest the 50s as well by Tuesday.