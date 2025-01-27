Crime and Courts

Brevard County principal arrested after minors caught drinking at home: Police

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, principal at Roosevelt Elementary School, and Karly Anderson, a teacher, were charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

By NBC6

A Brevard County elementary school principal and another school employee were arrested after being accused of having a party where minors were intoxicated, police said.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, principal at Roosevelt Elementary School, and Karly Anderson, a teacher, were charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the district, the alleged party was hosted at Hill-Brodigan's home.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said that when officers arrived at Hill-Brodigan's home, they found more than 100 juveniles drinking alcohol that was available in coolers.

"While officers were investigating the party, a juvenile was located on the front lawn experiencing an alcohol-related medical event," police said. "The juvenile was so heavily intoxicated that Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) had to respond to treat them."

Hill-Brodigan, police said, was seen in her home's driveway and turned off the outside lights. She then entered her home.

Brevard County Fire Rescue, who were also at the scene, had to use the lights on their vehicle to treat the juvenile.

During this incident, Anderson came up to officers at the scene and told them she was a teacher and was at the party.

The school district released the following statement:

"Both employees have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of an active police investigation," the school district said. "We are extremely troubled by these accusations and are fully cooperating with the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Our commitment to student safety remains our top priority."

