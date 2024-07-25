Brick of ‘bunny' cocaine found floating in Florida Keys by lobster diver

Florida's annual lobster mini-season got off to a wild start but the most interesting catch may not have involved a crustacean.

A person diving for lobster in the Florida Keys came across a brick of cocaine Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The discovery was made about a mile offshore of Tavernier on the oceanside, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the package, which featured a bunny head and crossbones logo and the word "bunny."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Suspected drugs found by lobster hunter https://t.co/KEEStUCCvv pic.twitter.com/8fxMvotFO3 — Florida Keys Sheriff (@keyssheriff) July 24, 2024

Officials said the package was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

The two-day lobster mini-season was continuing Thursday, after a number of incidents on Wednesday including a diver being struck by a boat propeller, multiple vessels capsizing, and some divers having to be rescued.

At least five incidents, from capsized boats to a missing diver who was quickly found, were reported at the start of lobster mini season. NBC6's Sophia Hernandez reports