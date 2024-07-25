Florida

Brick of ‘bunny' cocaine found floating in Florida Keys by lobster diver

The discovery was made about a mile offshore of Tavernier on the oceanside, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By Brian Hamacher

Florida's annual lobster mini-season got off to a wild start but the most interesting catch may not have involved a crustacean.

A person diving for lobster in the Florida Keys came across a brick of cocaine Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The discovery was made about a mile offshore of Tavernier on the oceanside, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the package, which featured a bunny head and crossbones logo and the word "bunny."

Officials said the package was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

The two-day lobster mini-season was continuing Thursday, after a number of incidents on Wednesday including a diver being struck by a boat propeller, multiple vessels capsizing, and some divers having to be rescued.

