Brickell Avenue Bridge Stuck in Up Position After Malfunction

The Brickell Avenue Bridge will remain in the up position for the time being after it suffered mechanical and electrical malfunctions Thursday, officials said.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said the bridge was placed in the up position and will remain up until further notice, with no vehicular or pedestrian access.

Crews are working "around the clock" to make repairs to the bridge, officials said.

Brickell Avenue Bridge Update: pic.twitter.com/nIDCzTjlF9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 20, 2020

Miami Police said the South Miami Avenue or Southwest 2nd Avenue bridges can be used as alternate routes.