Deaths of Mom and Young Son at Brickell Building Investigated as Murder-Suicide

What to Know Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene located near SW 1st Avenue and 7th Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say a woman and her 5-year-old son died after falling nearly 20 stories from Brickell City Centre Monday night in an incident that's being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene located near Southwest 1st Avenue and 7th Street just after 8 p.m., where they found the child unresponsive on the sixth floor terrace near a pool located on the high rise apartment side of the complex.

The child was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

During a search of the area, investigators found an adult female nearby who they say may have fallen from between the 20th and 23rd floors to the terrace. That victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Family members identified the mother as 37-year-old Solange Matos.

"It's horrible, so sad," said Maria Elias, who lives in the building. "You think the worst, especially cause you’re a mom."