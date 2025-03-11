Brickell priest says homeless man repeatedly threatens him, came to church with sword

The priest at a Greek Catholic church in Brickell said he is deeply concerned after a homeless man repeatedly threatened to harm him and even came to the church with a sword.

Rev. Ezzat Bathouche of Saint Jude Melkite Greek Catholic Church said the homeless man was sleeping in the vicinity of the church for two months. He then began to behave violently towards people, and when he was told he could not be on the property, he eventually became more furious and aggressive.

"He told me he was going to come during the night and hurt me," Bathouche said.

Surveillance video showed police taking the man into custody. Bathouche said he later returned and came to the church armed with a sword.

At one point, Bathouche even found the man casting stones.

"I saw the parking lot filled with stones," he said. "He was throwing stones at the street, on the cars, so I told him he has to stop and leave, but he just started laughing."

Bathouche said they made five calls to police. The man was Baker Acted at one point.

"I'm a priest at the end of the day, and my job is to help people. I really want to help him, but it's not my duty," Bathouche said. "It's not my profession. I'm going to pray for him, but we need an institute to intervene, to help him with his mental problems."