Brickell Residents Dealing With Major Flooding From Tropical System

Residents in the Brickell section near downtown Miami are attempting to dry out after massive rainfall from Potential Tropical Cyclone One caused serious floods Saturday.

Nearly nine inches of rain was reported Saturday morning with more expected to fall before the weather clears up. Several cars were seen stranded in high waters at intersections, where several inches of water had nowhere to go.

Streets were seen with the abandoned cars and people trying to walk in the waters that started to compile shortly after midnight.

NBC 6's Angie Lassman has the latest from the scene where some cars ended up stranded as a result.

Flooding was also a concern at other locations in South Florida, including near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 121st Street. Roads in Hallandale Beach and Hollywood were also dealing with flooding issues.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for a portion of Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach until 9 a.m. A separate one for Coral Gables is in effect until 9:30 a.m.

Flood Advisories for both Broward and Miami-Dade have been extended to 11 a.m.

All Broward, Monroe and Miami-Dade are in a Tropical Storm Warming until further notice.