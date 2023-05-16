Bridge to Reshape Skyline, Major Highways Face Reconstruction: Details of Connecting Miami Project

The area around I-395 in Downtown Miami is getting a brand new look with the construction of a massive structure called the Signature Bridge. I-95 and SR 836 are getting a revamp too.

“This project involves improvements in safety, mobility and access in three of the most heavily used corridors in Miami-Dade County: SR 836, I-95 and I-395," said Oscar Gonzalez, a Community Outreach Specialist with the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT and the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority are behind the joint venture called Connecting Miami I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. Anyone who lives and commutes in South Florida knows this area experiences a cluster of traffic every single day.

“They all converge at an interchange that sees approximately 450,000 vehicle trips daily. So all those people are going to benefit from the major improvements that we’re making as part of this project," Gonzalez said.

The major highlights of the project include:

Turning SR-836 into a double-decker. Crews are currently building a second level that will take drivers directly into the McArthur Causeway or south on I-95.

On I-95, they've added another lane to the northbound entrance of I-95 coming off the 836 eastbound.

Pavement replacements on I-95 have been completed from NW 8th Street to NW 29th Street.

I-395 will be completely brand new as crews are completely restructuring the interstate.

The Signature Bridge, which will span over 1,000 feet over NE 2nd Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard.

"(The Signature Bridge is) going to have six soaring arches. The highest arch is going to be 330 feet in the air," Gonzalez said.

FDOT Rendering of the double-decked SR-836

Mark Merwitzer with the non-profit, Transit Alliance is not a fan of all the construction.

“This project was supposed to be done this year, but unfortunately we’re looking at a four-year delay for this project now this is scheduled to go back to 2027," said Mark Merwitzer, a public policy manager with Transit Alliance. "Imagine your traffic woes right now, then imagine that, plus an extra bridge going to your beach at a high capacity. What’s going to happen to all those vehicles when they exit the highway?”

Construction on this project began in 2019 and has been pushed back twice. The estimated completion date is now late 2027. Why has it taken so long?

“Like most sectors, the supply chain issues did have a major impact on the schedule as with other factors such as weather, holidays, events, relocations of utility lines so that did have an impact, and that’s one of the major reasons for the pushback to 2027," Gonzalez said.

Merwitzer also expressed concerns about construction in an area of Downtown Miami that is already prone to flooding.

“This area is just constantly flooding and ever since they started digging for the Signature Bridge, it’s just been so much worse," Merwitzer said.

FDOT project managers explained that the new construction includes the installation of back-flow prevention valves and a series of pumps and injection wells to handle heavy rains and seasonal king tides.

Those behind the project are also working with the City of Miami to design over 30 acres of parks and community spaces underneath the new I-395.

Originally the engineers behind the FIU bridge collapse were trying to get involved in the project but eventually withdrew after a lawsuit. The project then went through a bidding process and Archer Western-De Moya Group Joint Venture was selected for the design-build project.

Estimated costs are currently at about $840 million with a mix of federal and state funds.

More detailed information on this project can be found here: https://www.i395-miami.com/