The weekend begins with beautiful weather today…expect sunny skies and a high of 92°. There is a 20% chance for an afternoon storm, mainly inland.

Most of South Florida will not see any rain today.

Sunday and Monday’s rain chances are higher, in the 40-50% range, mainly in the afternoon.

Drier air works back in for the second half of the work week.