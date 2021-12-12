Bright Start to the Work Week in South Florida, Temps in the Low 80s

Just as the weekend ended on a warm note, so shall the work week begin.

A fading front just north of the area will do little to shake up the local pattern Monday.

Highs will still reach the lower 80s with only a slight chance for a shower.

Behind this washed out boundary, an ocean breeze develops and brings in passing showers from time-to-time Tuesday through Thursday.

Of the next several days, the best chance for widespread shower activity will come Wednesday.

The greatest hazard this week won’t be the rain, but the wind. Breezy conditions mid to late week will trigger a high risk for rip currents on all Atlantic beaches.

Overnight lows will continue to hover near 70 while afternoon highs level near 80, if not in the lower 80s, all week.