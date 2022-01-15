first alert weather

Cold Morning, Crisp Sunny Afternoon to Kick off Weekend in South Florida

We keep the pleasant and cool weather going through the first half of the weekend before another system arrives by Sunday

By Steve MacLaughlin

This morning is officially Miami’s coldest since Feb. 4, 2021. So far, temperatures have dropped to 53° in Miami with a couple of spots sneaking into the 40s.

Saturday afternoon will be stunning with bright sun, light southerly winds, crisp humidity and a perfect high of 75°.

Sunday starts off quiet, but expect showers and storms mid to late afternoon with our next cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will be windy and more humid.

Colder weather starts pouring in Monday…the high is only 72°, but the coldest day since last winter will be Tuesday. We’ll begin in the 40s and lower 50s and likely not make it up to 70°.

