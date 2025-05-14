Brightline brings back South Florida commuter pass with 125% price increase

Brightline has brought back its pass for South Florida commuters—along with a 125% price hike.

The transit company used to offer a South Florida pass that included 40 one-way tickets to all destinations between West Palm Beach and Miami for $399. It stopped doing so in June 2024.

That pass is available once again, but will cost $899.

Commuters also have the option to purchase less rides. Passes for 20 rides between Miami and West Palm Beach will cost $549, and 10 rides will cost $299.

The passes will be valid for 30 days or until the rides run out, whatever comes first.

For more information, visit Brightline's website here.