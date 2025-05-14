Brightline

Brightline brings back South Florida commuter pass with 125% price increase

The passes will be valid for 30 days or until the rides run out, whatever comes first.

By NBC6

Brightline has brought back its pass for South Florida commuters—along with a 125% price hike.

The transit company used to offer a South Florida pass that included 40 one-way tickets to all destinations between West Palm Beach and Miami for $399. It stopped doing so in June 2024.

That pass is available once again, but will cost $899.

Commuters also have the option to purchase less rides. Passes for 20 rides between Miami and West Palm Beach will cost $549, and 10 rides will cost $299.

For more information, visit Brightline's website here.

