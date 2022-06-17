Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard.

Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day.

This annual promotion is celebrated the third week of June to encourage the use of public transportation instead of driving cars.

According to Brightline officials, the new base fare has a cost of $10 for its SMART high-speed program. The prior base price was $17; it's a $7 ride savings per trip.

Those who decide to purchase the monthly pass, which includes 20 trips, will see a reduced fare of $7 per trip, down from $10.

The base fare for kids under 12 is $5.

can cost just $20 for a round trip, the regular price used to be $17 for a one-way SMART trip. Brightline from West Palm Beach to Miami round-trip is now $30, upgrading previous prices that were $22 just for one-way trip.

Brightline is also offering 25% discount for groups of 4 people or one free pass for every 3 people traveling together using the ALLBOARD code.

According to Brightline, these offers and prices will stay during the summer break. You can find more information at www.gobrightline.com.