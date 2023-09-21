Brightline from Miami to Orlando: How much are tickets and other questions on the new service

The countdown is officially on as Brightline's service from South Florida to Orlando kicks off Friday.

After a delay earlier this year, Brightline announced that it will begin service to Orlando beginning on September 22nd.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida," Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a statement. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

The launch comes nearly three months after Brightline completed construction of its rail line between Miami and Orlando.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

With the first train leaving the station Friday, here's everything you need to know about the company's service to Orlando:

Construction on Brightline's long-anticipated rail line between South Florida and Orlando is officially complete.

Where can I purchase tickets?

Customers can purchase tickets at gobrightline.com or by downloading the app.

They can also subscribe to Brightline emails to be informed of promotions and other information about the service.

The Orlando Station

The approximately 37,350-square-foot train station is located at Orlando International Airport and connects directly to Garage C, which will have more than 350 spaces available for Brightline users.

The station also provides direct access to the airport's terminals A and B via the airport terminal link in less than five minutes.

Transportation and mobility options at the Orlando Brightline station will include new Brightline+ products, such as Shuttles, Uber and car rental options, that will be tailored to the specific needs of Orlando visitors.

In South Florida, Brightline offers a wide variety of options to get guests to and from stations using Brightline+ with Uber, fixed-route airport shuttles, neighborhood electric vehicles, and event shuttles.

Upon booking, customers will receive a confirmation email and instructions on how to add extras such as parking, checked luggage and Brightline+ mobility options available closer to their travel date.

How much do Brightline tickets cost?

For a limited time, Brightline is offering one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for children.

Groups of four or more people will automatically save an additional 25% on SMART fares.

What SMART fares?

Brightline's SMART service offers a business class option on board with hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.

What is the difference between SMART and PREMIUM fares?

PREMIUM one-way fares start at $149. This is a first-class service, depending on the train line, with additional amenities including an exclusive lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and drinks throughout the journey.

Are there any ticket options for businesses?

Brightline offers businesses and their employees a wide range of enterprise products that are seamless and transferable.

Brightline for Business is offering an introductory promotion providing an exclusive, limited-time offer for travel between Orlando and South Florida. For more information about Brightline for businesses, click here.

What are the train schedules?

According to Brightline's schedule and reservation center for trips between Miami and Orlando, the first available service from South Florida to Orlando is at 6:45 a.m. and there are eight one-way trips available at the following times.

Regular weekday schedules show the following schedules for the Miami-Orlando route:

Six departures to Miami from Orlando to Miami starting at 6:38 a.m. with the last train leaving at 6:54 p.m.

Six departures to Orlando from Miami starting at 6:41 a.m. with the last train leaving at 8:41 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change and is what is shown available during the first few weeks.

The trip between Orlando and West Palm Beach is approximately two hours and three and a half hours between Orlando and Miami.

The rail line expects the regular schedule between Orlando and South Florida to include about 16 daily round trips (8 and 8), with hourly departures to the north and south.

Why take the train if I could drive to Orlando?

Brightline CEO Mike Reininger said most of Brightline’s Miami-Orlando passengers will come from those who drive the route regularly and others who stay home because they hate the drive.

Prime targets are families headed to Orlando’s theme parks and travelers to South Florida’s nightlife, concerts, sports and cruises.

The drive between Miami and Orlando takes about four hours each way on Florida’s Turnpike with round-trip tolls costing between $40 and $60. Gas costs between $50 and $80, plus wear and tear on the vehicle.

Reininger said his company’s challenge is to convince travelers that its trains’ amenities make any extra cost worthwhile.

“It’s the value of your time,” Reininger said. The train “gives you the ability to use your time that you are dedicating to travel in any number of ways that you can’t do when you are behind the wheel.”

What do the Brightline stations look like?

How does the Brightline station look inside?

Brightline has been operating from downtown Miami to downtown West Palm Beach with an intermediate stop in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Two new stations in Aventura and Boca Raton opened in December.

High-speed trains can reach speeds of over 70 mph and according to the company this year they set a record by reaching 130 mph on one of their runs through the southeast.