Brightline offering ‘Bright Friday' deals ahead of busy holiday travel season

If you are planning to travel this holiday season, Brightline is offering a number of deals to help you save money.

Now through Nov. 27, or Cyber Monday, you can score Bright Friday deals for rides now through February of next year.

One-way adult SMART fares to Orlando start at $59 and kids ride for 50% off.

And if you're traveling between Orlando and West Palm Beach, you will receive an additional 50% off reduced SMART fares and $50 off PREMIUM fares for travel through December 15.

If you are only looking to travel on Thanksgiving Day only, you can grab $39 adult SMART fares and kids ride for $20.

"This is our first holiday season with our Orlando station up and running, and so we are running those trains hourly," said Brightline spokesperson, Katie Mitzner. "They are filling up fast, so we encourage people to go ahead and book and book soon if you're still planning for your Thanksgiving travel."