Brightline

Back on track: Brightline announces official launch date for service to Orlando

The launch comes nearly three months after Brightline completed construction of its rail line between Miami and Orlando

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

The countdown is officially on. Brightline's service from South Florida to Orlando has an official launch date.

After a delay earlier this year, Brightline announced Wednesday that it will begin service to Orlando beginning on September 22nd.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” shared Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline in a statement. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.” 

Brightline officially unveiled the Orlando station back in April before tickets went on sale in May.

In August, just days before it's initial launch date, the company said the Orlando station would no longer begin operating the inaugural rides between South Florida and Orlando on September 1st as planned, but did not provide an exact reason.

As a result, passengers who reserved tickets were going to receive a full refund, a complementary PREMIUM voucher, and a discount offer through their rental car partner AVIS -- as those trips had been canceled.

According to Brightline, for a limited time, one-way SMART fares will start at $79 for adults and $39 for kids.

Groups of four or more will automatically save an additional 25% on SMART fares which offer a comfortable business-class option.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149, which provides a first class experience with added amenities like access to their PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

This article tagged under:

BrightlineMiamiSouth FloridaOrlando
