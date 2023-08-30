Brightline Orlando service delayed days before launch

Brightline announced Wednesday that its Orlando service launch has been delayed -- during its final stages of certification.

Brightline says the Orlando station will no longer begin operating the inaugural rides between South Florida and Orlando on September 1st as planned, but did not provide an exact reason.

It comes just over a month after Brightline completed construction of its rail line between Miami and Orlando.

Brightline officially unveiled the Orlando station back in April before tickets went on sale in May.

Brightline provided an update on its website -- saying passengers who reserved tickets for September 1st, 2023 through September 21st, 2023 will receive a full refund, a complementary PREMIUM voucher, and a discount offer through their rental car partner AVIS -- as those trips have been canceled.

As of Wednesday, August 30th, 2023 -- these changes will reportedly be visible on your Brightline account and through email within five to seven business days.

A new launch date has not been announced.