Brightline Offering ‘Passports' to Kids Under 12 to Travel Across South Florida

This summer, there is a new activity for South Florida families to participate in that's being offered by Brightline.

The company is offering a "Summer Passport" for kids 12 and under that allows them and their families to explore several places in South Florida.

The price tag? $5.

Parents must bring their children to one of the Brightline stations to pick up a passport for their child.

The passport book has space for several stickers given at different Brightline stations.

With enough stickers comes free prizes. If a child visits four stations and receives four stickers, they collect a swag bag.

If they collect the grand prize of eight stickers, they get several goodies and prizes for the whole family.

The Summer Passport also offers free kids' admission to top local attractions, including the Frost Museum of Science and the Miami Children's Museum.

To get free access for your child, present your child's Brightline ticket at entry and they'll get free entry.

Guests can purchase the $5 ticket after buying one adult-price ticket at any Brightline station or online. The offer expires on September 5.

You can learn more about this program by clicking here.