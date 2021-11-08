Brightline Resumes High-Speed Train Service Monday

Brightline, the high-speed train service popular in South Florida, is resuming operations Monday after being closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The private company, which began operations in 2017, will resume after a 20-month shutdown with hourly service between Miami and West Palm Beach.

Company officials say all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, following federal regulations, crew members and passengers must comply with mask mandates inside Brightline trains and stations.

Starting in December, Brightline will also offer a ride-share transportation service to take passengers from their homes, offices and hotels to the station. The service, called Brightline+, will have a fleet of Teslas, golf carts and buses taking riders from station to station.

During its shutdown, Brightline continued planning to expand from South Florida to Orlando and its theme parks. That route is set to open in late 2022 or early 2023 and will cost approximately $5 billion to complete.

Brightline then plans to open a line between Orlando and Tampa and one between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.