Brightline Resumes Service Between Miami, Fort Lauderdale Following Operating Issue

An operating issue at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale caused the Brightline high-speed railway to suspend service Thursday morning.

The suspension impacted stations between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami.

Brightline continued to operate between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on a limited service schedule before resuming service shortly after 10 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the bridge is malfunctioning and repairs were currently underway.

