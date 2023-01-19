Brightline Resumes Service Between Miami, Fort Lauderdale Following Operating Issue

An operating issue at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale caused the Brightline high-speed railway to suspend service Thursday morning.

The suspension impacted stations between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami.

Due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale, Brightline trains between FTL, AVE, and MIA have been suspended. Brightline is operating limited service between FTL, Boca Raton, and WPB. Please check back for further updates. pic.twitter.com/ut1De6i4dR — Brightline (@GoBrightline) January 19, 2023

Brightline continued to operate between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on a limited service schedule before resuming service shortly after 10 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the bridge is malfunctioning and repairs were currently underway.