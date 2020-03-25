Brightline Suspends Service Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Brightline is temporarily suspending service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The high-speed train's final northbound departure from Miami departed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

“Like all businesses, we are operating in a period of uncertainty which may last several months," Brightline president Patrick Goddard said in a news release. "Although a difficult decision, we have decided to temporarily suspend Brightline service in the best interest of the entire South Florida community as we all seek to flatten the curve."

Goddard said they're looking to continue construction of train line between Orlando and West Palm Beach. He did not specify when the services will return.

