Brightline Train Collides With Car in Pompano Beach

A major crash Monday morning involving a car and a Brightline high-speed train closed a roadway in Pompano Beach.

The crash took place just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Northwest 6th Street.

The driver of the car was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators have not released their identity at this time.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators did not say if the car was stuck on the tracks or tried to cross before the train's arrival.

All northbound lanes of Dixie Highway between 3rd and 6th Streets are closed at this time as an investigation continues.